NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
NICE stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.32. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NICE by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.