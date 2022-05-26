NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

NICE stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.32. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NICE by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.