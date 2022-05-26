Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CEO Michael E. Daniels Buys 5,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CEO Michael E. Daniels purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.95 per share, with a total value of $389,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

