Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $194,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCBS traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,262,000 after buying an additional 91,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,736,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

