Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

