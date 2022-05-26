Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Nightfood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nightfood (NGTF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.