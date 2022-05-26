Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Director Darryl Keith Willis Sells 22,217 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) Director Darryl Keith Willis sold 22,217 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $60,208.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,815.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 239,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.