Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Director Darryl Keith Willis Sells 22,217 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) Director Darryl Keith Willis sold 22,217 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $60,208.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,815.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 239,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

