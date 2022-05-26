Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NIO by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

