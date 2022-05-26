Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after buying an additional 253,451 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 253,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 763,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.