NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 425,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,381. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $19,405,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NMI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after acquiring an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

