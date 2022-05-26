Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the April 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.0 days.

Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $$23.83 during trading hours on Thursday. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information website management services.

