Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the April 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.0 days.
Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $$23.83 during trading hours on Thursday. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.
About Nomura Real Estate
