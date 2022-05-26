Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 330.2% in May

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 330.2% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.20 ($11.91) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.13) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.