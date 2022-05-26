Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 330.2% in May

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 330.2% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.
Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
