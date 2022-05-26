Nordson Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

