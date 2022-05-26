Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of NDSN opened at $213.36 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

