Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 13,333 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

