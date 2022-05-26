Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

