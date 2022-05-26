Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 564,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,957. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.