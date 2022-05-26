North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.15 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$484.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 298,096 shares of company stock worth $4,940,565.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

