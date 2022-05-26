Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
