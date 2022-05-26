Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,147,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

