Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NRIM has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NRIM opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,910 shares of company stock worth $252,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

