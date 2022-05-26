NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Eric L. Mattson Sells 9,819 Shares

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 2,662,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 104,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

