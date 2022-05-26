Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $100.92 on Thursday. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Nova by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

