Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Sells $1,122,750.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 374,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,604. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

