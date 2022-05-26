Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 486,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.