Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NTNX stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 642,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

