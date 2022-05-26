Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,020 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.