Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

