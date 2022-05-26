Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NTNX stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 642,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

