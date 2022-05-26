Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $5.69 on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 391,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,852. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

