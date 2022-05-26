Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.