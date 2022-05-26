Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTNX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

