Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Scotiabank increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.62. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.83.

TSE NTR opened at C$125.94 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$71.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.71. The firm has a market cap of C$69.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

