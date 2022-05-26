Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 68.1% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of NYSE NUW traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,951. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

