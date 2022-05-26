Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 232.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 4,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
