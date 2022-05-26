Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 359,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 184.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 94,713 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNY stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

