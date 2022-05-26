Nuvei (NVEI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Nuvei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

5/14/2022 – Nuvei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

5/12/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $67.00.

4/21/2022 – Nuvei is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NVEI traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 387,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

