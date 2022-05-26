Nuvei (NVEI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Nuvei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

5/14/2022 – Nuvei was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

5/12/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2022 – Nuvei had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $67.00.

4/21/2022 – Nuvei is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Nuvei had its price target raised by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NVEI traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,050. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Nuvei Co alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $88,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.