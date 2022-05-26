NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,465,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after buying an additional 722,447 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after buying an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in NVIDIA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 612,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after buying an additional 163,685 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

