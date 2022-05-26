NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

