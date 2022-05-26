NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NVDA opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average is $252.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

