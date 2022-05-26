NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $169.75 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

