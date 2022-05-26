NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Atlantic Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.49.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.83 on Thursday, reaching $177.58. 2,531,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $517.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $154.60 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

