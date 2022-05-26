NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.58. 2,531,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a market cap of $517.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

