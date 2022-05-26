NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $169.26 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $493.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

