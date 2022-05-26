NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $169.75. 77,465,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 301.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

