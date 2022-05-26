NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.91.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $161.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $471.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

