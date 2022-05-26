NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $285.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average of $252.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 138.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

