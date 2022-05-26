NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.