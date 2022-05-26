Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYXH opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

