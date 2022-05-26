Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) vs. Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Critical Comparison

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

This table compares Oak Street Health and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 2.92 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -8.77 Babylon $322.92 million 0.13 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Babylon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.82% -413.94% -24.37% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oak Street Health and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 4 8 0 2.67 Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.06%. Babylon has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 569.21%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Babylon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.