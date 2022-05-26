Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to post $62.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.19 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $65.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $254.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.21 million to $254.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.69 million, with estimates ranging from $253.74 million to $259.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,981 shares of company stock worth $218,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
