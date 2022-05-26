ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.67 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

